The LSU Tigers (1-0) go up against the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Nicholls State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

LSU Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Tigers had a 41.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Colonels' opponents knocked down.
  • LSU had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Colonels ranked 241st in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the Tigers recorded 5.1 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Colonels gave up (72.7).
  • When LSU scored more than 72.7 points last season, it went 7-3.

LSU Home & Away Comparison

  • LSU averaged 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
  • The Tigers ceded 69.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.2 away from home.
  • LSU made 7.6 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

LSU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 106-60 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/10/2023 Nicholls State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/16/2023 Dayton - TD Arena
11/24/2023 North Florida - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

