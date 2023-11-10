Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Sofia Open
In the semifinals of the Sofia Open on Friday, Jack Draper (ranked No. 82) takes on Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 28).
In this Semifinal match, Draper is favored (-250) versus Struff (+190) .
Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information
- Tournament: The Sofia Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, November 10
- Venue: Arena Sofia
- Location: Sofia, Bulgaria
- Court Surface: Hard
Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Jack Draper
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+190
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|57.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.7
Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights
- Draper is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 259-ranked Cem Ilkel in Thursday's quarterfinals.
- Struff will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 62-ranked Fabian Marozsan in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
- In his 28 matches over the past year across all court types, Draper has played an average of 22.5 games (20.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 22 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Draper has played 22.6 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 57.1% of them.
- In his 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Struff is averaging 25.1 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.5% of those games.
- Struff has played 20 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 50.5% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Draper and Struff have not competed against each other.
