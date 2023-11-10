Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Grant Parish, Louisiana, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Grant Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Lake Arthur High School at Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Montgomery, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
