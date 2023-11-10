The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8) square off against a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Grambling Tigers (4-5) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field.

With 13.1 points per game (fourth-worst) and 32.8 points allowed per game on defense (22nd-worst), UAPB has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season. Grambling is compiling 27.9 points per game on offense this season (45th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 30.3 points per contest (91st-ranked) on defense.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Grambling vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Grambling vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Grambling UAPB 369.1 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.3 (109th) 321.6 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453 (118th) 150.6 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.9 (73rd) 218.6 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (110th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has 1,931 passing yards, or 214.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.3% of his passes and has recorded 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Chance Williams is his team's leading rusher with 118 carries for 706 yards, or 78.4 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Floyd Chalk IV has collected 470 yards (on 95 carries) with seven touchdowns.

Antonio Jones paces his squad with 530 receiving yards on 37 catches with one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash has recorded 356 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Javon Robinson's 23 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 263 yards (29.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has 657 passing yards for UAPB, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 119 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 40 carries.

Johness Davis has 351 rushing yards on 68 carries with one touchdown.

BJ Curry has been handed the ball 39 times this year and racked up 185 yards (20.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis has hauled in 26 receptions for 323 yards (35.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Daemon Dawkins has put together a 196-yard season so far, reeling in 23 passes on 13 targets.

Maurice Lloyd has compiled 15 grabs for 167 yards, an average of 18.6 yards per game.

