The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) and the Grambling Tigers (1-0) play at CU Events Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has no line set.

Grambling vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

In Grambling's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Against the spread, the Tigers were 19-9-0 last year.

Grambling's .679 ATS win percentage (19-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Colorado's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS Record).

Grambling vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 69.9 138.9 67.1 129.3 138.6 Grambling 69.0 138.9 62.2 129.3 134.5

Additional Grambling Insights & Trends

The Tigers scored just 1.9 more points per game last year (69.0) than the Buffaloes allowed (67.1).

Grambling went 11-3 against the spread and 15-1 overall when it scored more than 67.1 points last season.

Grambling vs. Colorado Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 14-16-0 13-17-0 Grambling 19-9-0 10-18-0

Grambling vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Grambling 13-5 Home Record 11-1 2-9 Away Record 9-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

