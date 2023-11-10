Friday's contest that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) versus the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at CU Events Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Colorado. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no line set.

Grambling vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Boulder, Colorado

Venue: CU Events Center

Grambling vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 72, Grambling 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Grambling vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-3.0)

Colorado (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Grambling Performance Insights

Grambling was led by its defense last season, as it ranked 15th-best in the nation by giving up only 62.2 points per game. It ranked 248th in college basketball in points scored (69.0 per contest).

Last season the Tigers pulled down 31.3 boards per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Last year Grambling ranked 289th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.7 per game.

The Tigers committed 13.4 turnovers per game (316th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.1 turnovers per contest (90th-ranked).

The Tigers struggled to accumulate three-pointers, ranking 10th-worst in college basketball with 5.0 threes made per game. They ranked 108th with a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown last year.

Grambling gave up 6.2 three-pointers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 30.9% (35th-ranked) from downtown.

Grambling took 72.7% two-pointers and 27.3% threes last year. Of the team's baskets, 78.6% were two-pointers and 21.4% were threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.