The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) take on the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grambling vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes had given up to their opponents (42.5%).

Grambling compiled a 17-4 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.

The Buffaloes ranked 105th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 178th.

The Tigers' 69.0 points per game last year were only 1.9 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Grambling went 15-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling Home & Away Comparison

Grambling averaged 73.0 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.

The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (56.3 per game) than away (66.7) last season.

Grambling knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Upcoming Schedule