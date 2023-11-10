Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Caddo Parish, Louisiana this week.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Archbishop Rummel High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Peabody Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Alexandria, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
