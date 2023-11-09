The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) battle the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-16.5) 156.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-17.5) 156.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tulane put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 19 Green Wave games last season hit the over.

Northwestern State went 17-13-0 ATS last season.

Last year, 17 of the Demons' games went over the point total.

