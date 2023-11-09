The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) play the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave made 46% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Demons allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Tulane went 17-0 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The Demons ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball, the Green Wave finished 283rd.

Last year, the 79.9 points per game the Green Wave scored were 7.8 more points than the Demons allowed (72.1).

Tulane had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison

Tulane posted 83.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Green Wave were better in home games last year, surrendering 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 when playing on the road.

At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more treys per game (8.3) than in away games (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in road games (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule