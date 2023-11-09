The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) play the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave made 46% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Demons allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Tulane went 17-0 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Demons ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball, the Green Wave finished 283rd.
  • Last year, the 79.9 points per game the Green Wave scored were 7.8 more points than the Demons allowed (72.1).
  • Tulane had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tulane Home & Away Comparison

  • Tulane posted 83.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Green Wave were better in home games last year, surrendering 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more treys per game (8.3) than in away games (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in road games (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Nicholls State W 91-81 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/9/2023 Northwestern State - Devlin Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Sacramento State - Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Bradley - JSerra Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.