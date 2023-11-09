How to Watch Tulane vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) play the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Tulane vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave made 46% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Demons allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Tulane went 17-0 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Demons ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball, the Green Wave finished 283rd.
- Last year, the 79.9 points per game the Green Wave scored were 7.8 more points than the Demons allowed (72.1).
- Tulane had a 19-4 record last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison
- Tulane posted 83.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Green Wave were better in home games last year, surrendering 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 when playing on the road.
- At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more treys per game (8.3) than in away games (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in road games (34.2%).
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 91-81
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Bradley
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
