The Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Stars Blue Jackets 5-3 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 28 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 11 5 6 11 14 4 47.6% Roope Hintz 10 5 6 11 3 0 46.7% Jason Robertson 11 2 7 9 9 11 - Jamie Benn 11 3 6 9 3 9 54.4% Wyatt Johnston 11 4 4 8 3 4 41.9%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.2 goals per game (39 in total), 18th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 32 goals this season (2.7 per game), 24th in the league.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals during that time.

