The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Suter light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

  • Suter is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).
  • Suter has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

