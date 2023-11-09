Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you'd like to wager on Hintz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roope Hintz vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus this season, in 15:49 per game on the ice, is -1.

In four of 10 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in seven games this season (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

Hintz has an assist in five of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hintz Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 3 11 Points 2 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.