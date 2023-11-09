The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) host the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at Devlin Fieldhouse on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Demons Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State and its opponent combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.

Against the spread, the Demons were 17-13-0 last season.

Tulane (13-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 11.9% less often than Northwestern State (17-13-0) last year.

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 79.9 154.5 77.2 149.3 150.7 Northwestern State 74.6 154.5 72.1 149.3 143.3

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Demons' 74.6 points per game last year were just 2.6 fewer points than the 77.2 the Green Wave gave up.

When it scored more than 77.2 points last season, Northwestern State went 10-2 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 13-16-0 19-10-0 Northwestern State 17-13-0 17-13-0

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Northwestern State 12-3 Home Record 10-3 5-4 Away Record 10-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

