Thursday's contest at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) matching up with the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on November 9. Our computer prediction projects a 81-71 win for Tulane, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 81, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-9.7)

Tulane (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Northwestern State Performance Insights

Northwestern State ranked 109th in college basketball last year with 74.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 240th with 72.1 points allowed per contest.

The Demons ranked 270th in the country with 30.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 206th with 31.6 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Northwestern State ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.6 per game.

The Demons committed 11.1 turnovers per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (37th-ranked).

With 8.4 three-pointers per game, the Demons were 66th in the nation. They owned a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 75th in college basketball.

Last season Northwestern State gave up 6.2 treys per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.2% (137th-ranked) from downtown.

Northwestern State attempted 38 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62% of the shots it took (and 69.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 38% of its shots (and 30.9% of the team's buckets).

