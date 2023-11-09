The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) take on the Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Green Wave averaged.

Last season, Northwestern State had a 19-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.9% from the field.

The Demons were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Green Wave finished 363rd.

The Demons' 74.6 points per game last year were only 2.6 fewer points than the 77.2 the Green Wave gave up to opponents.

Northwestern State put together a 13-0 record last season in games it scored more than 77.2 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northwestern State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged away (73.6).

The Demons gave up fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (75.7) last season.

At home, Northwestern State sunk 8.8 treys per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (8.3). Northwestern State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than away (34.8%).

