How to Watch the Louisiana vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (1-0) square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Louisiana vs. Auburn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Ragin' Cajuns scored an average of 57.9 points per game last year, 8.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Tigers allowed.
- Louisiana had a 16-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.
- Last year, the Tigers put up 66.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 57.8 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.
- Auburn went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 57.8 points.
- The Tigers made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns shot at a 25% rate from the field last season, 27 percentage points fewer than the 52% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Spring Hill
|W 75-45
|Cajundome
|11/9/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/12/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Cajundome
|11/18/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Cajundome
