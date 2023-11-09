The Auburn Tigers (1-0) square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Louisiana vs. Auburn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns scored an average of 57.9 points per game last year, 8.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Tigers allowed.

Louisiana had a 16-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.

Last year, the Tigers put up 66.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 57.8 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.

Auburn went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 57.8 points.

The Tigers made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

The Ragin' Cajuns shot at a 25% rate from the field last season, 27 percentage points fewer than the 52% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Louisiana Schedule