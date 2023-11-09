The North Texas Eagles (1-0) go up against the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

Grambling vs. North Texas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 56.1 points per game last year, 11.4 fewer points than the 67.5 the Eagles gave up to opponents.

Grambling had an 8-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.

Last year, the 62.6 points per game the Eagles averaged were just 0.1 more points than the Tigers gave up (62.5).

When North Texas put up more than 62.5 points last season, it went 10-7.

Last season, the Eagles had a 37.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.5% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

The Tigers shot 32.1% from the field, 21.6% lower than the 53.7% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.

