How to Watch the Tulane vs. Nicholls Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Nicholls Colonels (1-0) take on the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Nicholls 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels' 58.1 points per game last year were just 2.4 fewer points than the 60.5 the Green Wave gave up to opponents.
- Nicholls had a 3-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.4 points.
- Last year, the Green Wave scored 66.4 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Colonels allowed.
- Tulane had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Stetson
|W 68-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/8/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
