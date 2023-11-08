Wednesday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (1-0) and the Nicholls Colonels (1-0) matching up at Devlin Fieldhouse in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-49 win for heavily favored Tulane according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Green Wave are coming off of a 68-57 victory over Stetson in their most recent game on Monday.

Tulane vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 79, Nicholls 49

Tulane Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Green Wave outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season (posting 66.4 points per game, 147th in college basketball, and allowing 60.5 per outing, 78th in college basketball) and had a +188 scoring differential.

In conference action, Tulane scored fewer points per game (60.8) than its overall average (66.4).

In home games, the Green Wave put up 7.3 more points per game last season (69.6) than they did on the road (62.3).

In 2022-23, Tulane ceded 55.5 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 65.9.

