Our computer model predicts the Toledo Rockets will defeat the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at The Glass Bowl, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toledo (-19.5) Toss Up (45.5) Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 11

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Against the spread, the Rockets are 3-5-0 this season.

Toledo is winless against the spread when it is 19.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Rockets have played eight games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Toledo games this season has been 50.3, 4.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies an 11.8% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

Eastern Michigan is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.

In the Eagles' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).

The average total in Eastern Michigan games this season is 0.9 more points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Rockets vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 34.4 19.3 41.4 19.4 25.8 19.3 Eastern Michigan 18.6 22.3 25.0 21.8 10.5 23.0

