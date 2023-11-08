The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Pelicans 102

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 7.5)

Timberwolves (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-14.2)

Timberwolves (-14.2) Pick OU: Under (218.5)



Under (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.4

The Timberwolves have covered more often than the Pelicans this year, sporting an ATS record of 4-2-0, compared to the 4-3-0 record of the Pels.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, New Orleans and its opponents are more successful (42.9% of the time) than Minnesota and its opponents (33.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pelicans are 2-1, while the Timberwolves are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans put up 109.3 points per game and give up 114.3, making them 22nd in the NBA on offense and 18th defensively.

On the glass, New Orleans is 21st in the league in rebounds (43 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (50.6 per game).

This season the Pelicans are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New Orleans is fifth-best in the NBA in committing them (12.7 per game). It is 21st in forcing them (13.6 per game).

The Pelicans make 11.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 33.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 21st and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

