Wednesday's game at Thomas & Mack Center has the UNLV Rebels (0-0) matching up with the Southern Jaguars (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET (on November 8). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 79-64 win as our model heavily favors UNLV.

Based on our computer prediction, Southern projects to cover the 20.5-point spread in its matchup against UNLV. The over/under is listed at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Southern vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Line: UNLV -20.5

Point Total: 148.5

Southern vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 79, Southern 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. UNLV

Pick ATS: Southern (+20.5)



Southern (+20.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Southern Performance Insights

Offensively, Southern averaged 71.9 points per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 71.3 points per contest at the other end (217th-ranked).

With 30.4 rebounds per game, the Jaguars ranked 262nd in the country. They gave up 33.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 307th in college basketball.

Last year Southern ranked 101st in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.1 per game.

The Jaguars committed 13.8 turnovers per game last year (327th-ranked in college basketball), and they forced 16.2 turnovers per contest (ninth-best).

The Jaguars sank 7.6 threes per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 33.1% three-point percentage (234th-ranked).

Southern allowed 7.5 treys per game (218th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.1% (128th-ranked) from downtown.

Southern took 60.6% two-pointers and 39.4% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 69.7% were two-pointers and 30.3% were three-pointers.

