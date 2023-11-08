The UNLV Rebels (0-0) take on the Southern Jaguars (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Southern vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Stadium

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rebels gave up to their opponents (43.7%).

Last season, Southern had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rebels finished 109th.

The Jaguars' 71.9 points per game last year were just 1.9 more points than the 70 the Rebels gave up.

Southern put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison

Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.

At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).

At home, Southern knocked down 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule