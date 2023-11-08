How to Watch Southern vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNLV Rebels (0-0) take on the Southern Jaguars (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Southern vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Southern Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rebels gave up to their opponents (43.7%).
- Last season, Southern had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rebels finished 109th.
- The Jaguars' 71.9 points per game last year were just 1.9 more points than the 70 the Rebels gave up.
- Southern put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.
Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
- At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).
- At home, Southern knocked down 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ TCU
|L 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
