The UNLV Rebels (0-0) take on the Southern Jaguars (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Southern vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: Stadium
Southern Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rebels gave up to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Last season, Southern had a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rebels finished 109th.
  • The Jaguars' 71.9 points per game last year were just 1.9 more points than the 70 the Rebels gave up.
  • Southern put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
  • At home, the Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.6).
  • At home, Southern knocked down 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ TCU L 108-75 Schollmaier Arena
11/8/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center
11/13/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
11/17/2023 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall

