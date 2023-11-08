Oddsmakers have set player props for Anthony Edwards and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)

The 23.5 points Zion Williamson has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (24.5).

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Williamson's year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 3.0 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Herbert Jones Props

PTS REB 9.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -128)

The 11.5 points Herbert Jones scores per game are 2.0 more than his prop total on Wednesday (9.5).

His per-game rebounding average of five is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +130)

Edwards has racked up 25.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)

Wednesday's points prop for Rudy Gobert is 13.5. That's 0.8 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 13.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (11.5).

