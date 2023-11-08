How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on November 8, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Player Props
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 42.1% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, New Orleans has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 13th.
- The Pelicans score an average of 109.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 101.2 the Timberwolves give up.
- When it scores more than 101.2 points, New Orleans is 3-3.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans put up more points at home (114.9 per game) than on the road (113.8) last season.
- At home, the Pelicans conceded 109.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 115.
- Beyond the arc, the Pelicans knocked down fewer triples on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (37.5%) too.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Personal
|Herbert Jones
|Questionable
|Leg
|CJ McCollum
|Out
|Lung
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|Out
|Knee
