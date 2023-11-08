How to Watch the Northwestern State vs. Kansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (0-1) play the Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northwestern State vs. Kansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Demons put up an average of 60.3 points per game last year, just 2.1 fewer points than the 62.4 the Jayhawks gave up to opponents.
- When Northwestern State gave up fewer than 72.6 points last season, it went 10-10.
- Last year, the Jayhawks averaged just 4.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Demons gave up (67.8).
- Kansas went 18-4 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
- The Jayhawks made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.2 percentage points lower than the Demons allowed to their opponents (49.0%).
- The Demons' 27.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.0 percentage points lower than the Jayhawks allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 90-42
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/12/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/16/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.