Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Vernon Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland High School at Anacoco High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Anacoco, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Simpson High School at Elizabeth High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Elizabeth, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North DeSoto High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Anacoco High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Anacoco, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.