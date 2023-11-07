The UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network +

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Warhawks scored just 0.7 fewer points per game last year (64.9) than the Razorbacks gave up to opponents (65.6).
  • When UL Monroe gave up fewer than 72.2 points last season, it went 7-9.
  • Last year, the Razorbacks averaged 72.2 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 72.0 the Warhawks allowed.
  • When Arkansas totaled more than 72.0 points last season, it went 13-4.

UL Monroe Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
11/11/2023 Miami (OH) - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/16/2023 Milwaukee - The Legacy Center

