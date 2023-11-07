The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) hit the court against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Rattlers allowed to opponents.

In games Creighton shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.

The Rattlers ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 41st.

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays scored were 6.4 more points than the Rattlers allowed (70).

When Creighton scored more than 70 points last season, it went 17-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers' 38.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Bluejays allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Florida A&M went 4-5 when it shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Rattlers ranked 195th.

The Rattlers' 58.6 points per game last year were 9.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up.

When Florida A&M gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 7-14.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.6).

Creighton averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison

Florida A&M averaged 60.1 points per game at home last season, and 57.7 away.

In 2022-23, the Rattlers conceded 11.9 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than away (74.5).

Florida A&M drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Florida A&M - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/11/2023 North Dakota State - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule