The Colorado Avalanche (7-3) host the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Avalanche have won three in a row at home.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Avalanche 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-175)

Avalanche (-175) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Devils (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Devils Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have gone 1-0-1 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 7-3.

In the one game this season the Avalanche recorded only one goal, they won.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.

In the four games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (eight points).

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 5-2-0 (10 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a 1-1-2 record in overtime contests this season and a 7-3-1 overall record.

In the five games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Devils scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

The Devils have earned 15 points in their 10 games with more than two goals scored.

New Jersey has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and won all of those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 5-1-1 (11 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 2-2-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 17th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.91 3rd 8th 2.8 Goals Allowed 3.45 23rd 4th 34.9 Shots 33.9 6th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 30.8 15th 17th 18.42% Power Play % 42.86% 1st 2nd 92.5% Penalty Kill % 76.32% 20th

Avalanche vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

