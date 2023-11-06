The No. 7 Houston Cougars (0-0) play the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Houston Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (36.6%).

UL Monroe compiled a 10-11 straight up record in games it shot above 36.6% from the field.

The Warhawks were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 11th.

The Warhawks put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, 9.9 more points than the 57.5 the Cougars allowed.

UL Monroe put together a 10-12 record last season in games it scored more than 57.5 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

UL Monroe put up more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (62.9) last season.

The Warhawks allowed 64.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.

UL Monroe made more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (35%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule