The Tulane Green Wave go up against the Nicholls State Colonels on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Nicholls State matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-14.5) 153.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-14.5) 153.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tulane compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Green Wave games.

Nicholls State covered eight times in 25 chances against the spread last season.

A total of nine of the Colonels' games last year went over the point total.

