How to Watch Tulane vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulane Green Wave (0-0) take on the Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Tulane vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave shot 46.0% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Colonels allowed to opponents.
- Tulane went 17-1 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Green Wave were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Colonels finished 241st.
- Last year, the Green Wave put up 79.9 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 72.7 the Colonels allowed.
- Tulane had a 19-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.7 points.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison
- Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
- The Green Wave allowed 75.1 points per game last year at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (83.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Tulane performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
