The Baylor Bears will start their 2023-24 season facing the Southern Jaguars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern vs. Baylor 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up an average of 57.5 points per game last year, six fewer points than the 63.5 the Bears allowed.

Southern went 15-7 last season when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

Last year, the Bears scored 11.5 more points per game (71.8) than the Jaguars allowed (60.3).

Baylor had an 18-7 record last season when putting up more than 60.3 points.

The Bears shot 42.8% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

The Jaguars shot at a 32.7% clip from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points fewer than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Schedule