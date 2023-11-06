The Baylor Bears will start their 2023-24 season facing the Southern Jaguars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern vs. Baylor 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars put up an average of 57.5 points per game last year, six fewer points than the 63.5 the Bears allowed.
  • Southern went 15-7 last season when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • Last year, the Bears scored 11.5 more points per game (71.8) than the Jaguars allowed (60.3).
  • Baylor had an 18-7 record last season when putting up more than 60.3 points.
  • The Bears shot 42.8% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
  • The Jaguars shot at a 32.7% clip from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points fewer than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
11/8/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
11/12/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.