Monday's game features the Baylor Bears (0-0) and the Southern Jaguars (0-0) clashing at Ferrell Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-51 victory for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Jaguars went 18-15 last season.

Southern vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Southern vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 75, Southern 51

Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars had a -92 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.8 points per game. They put up 57.5 points per game to rank 317th in college basketball and allowed 60.3 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball.

In conference play, Southern averaged more points (60.3 per game) than it did overall (57.5) in 2022-23.

At home, the Jaguars put up 65.7 points per game last season, 14.4 more than they averaged on the road (51.3).

At home, Southern gave up 56.7 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 64.6.

