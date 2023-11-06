Pelicans vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (6-1) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSNO. The over/under is 223.5 in the matchup.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|223.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.
- The average over/under for New Orleans' contests this season is 219.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- New Orleans has gone 4-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Pelicans have won in each of the two contests they've played as underdogs this season.
- New Orleans has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|3
|42.9%
|114.6
|222.8
|104.7
|215.7
|224.9
|Pelicans
|3
|50%
|108.2
|222.8
|111
|215.7
|225.3
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 104.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.7 points, New Orleans is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|4-2
|0-0
|2-4
|Nuggets
|4-3
|2-2
|2-5
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Nuggets
|108.2
|114.6
|23
|13
|3-1
|4-0
|3-1
|4-0
|111
|104.7
|13
|5
|3-0
|3-2
|3-0
|5-0
