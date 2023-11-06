Monday's contest between the Tulane Green Wave (0-0) and Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) matching up at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 83-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tulane, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 83, Nicholls State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-14.2)

Tulane (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Nicholls State Performance Insights

Last year Nicholls State scored 75.6 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 72.7 points per contest (259th-ranked).

The Colonels grabbed 30.8 rebounds per game (241st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Last year Nicholls State ranked 109th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.9 per game.

The Colonels ranked 10th-best in college basketball by forcing 16.1 turnovers per game. They ranked 294th in college basketball by averaging 13.1 turnovers per contest.

Last year the Colonels sank 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.1% (180th-ranked) from downtown.

With 6.9 three-pointers conceded per game, Nicholls State was 140th in the nation. It gave up a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 219th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Nicholls State last season, 63.9% of them were two-pointers (73% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% were three-pointers (27%).

