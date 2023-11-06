The McNeese Cowboys (0-0) play the VCU Rams (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. VCU Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

McNeese went 8-8 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Rams ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Cowboys ranked 23rd.

The Cowboys scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 6.3 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed.

When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, McNeese went 8-14.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

At home, McNeese put up 74.3 points per game last season, 10 more than it averaged away (64.3).

At home, the Cowboys allowed 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.4.

Beyond the arc, McNeese knocked down fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (33%) than at home (31.8%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule