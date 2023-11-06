The LSU Tigers (0-0) square off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) as double-digit, 28.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -28.5 136.5

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU's games last season went over this contest's total of 136.5 points 17 times.

LSU games had an average of 138.3 points last season, 1.8 more than the over/under for this game.

LSU put together a 10-20-0 ATS record last year.

LSU covered less often than Mississippi Valley State last season, recording an ATS record of 10-20-0, as opposed to the 17-11-0 record of the Delta Devils.

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 17 56.7% 67.6 128.6 70.7 145.5 139.2 Mississippi Valley State 14 50% 61.0 128.6 74.8 145.5 134.6

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers put up 7.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Delta Devils gave up (74.8).

LSU went 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall last season when scoring more than 74.8 points.

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 10-20-0 0-0 14-16-0 Mississippi Valley State 17-11-0 2-1 15-13-0

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Mississippi Valley State 10-8 Home Record 4-6 0-9 Away Record 1-19 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

