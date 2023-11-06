The LSU Tigers will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes averaged 11.3 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (57.9).

Colorado went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers scored were 23 more points than the Buffaloes gave up (59.3).

When LSU totaled more than 59.3 points last season, it went 27-1.

Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.8% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents made.

The Buffaloes' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).

LSU Schedule