Monday's game that pits the LSU Tigers (0-0) versus the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Tigers went 34-2 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LSU vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 71, Colorado 63

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers' +877 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 24.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 82.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per outing (34th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, LSU put up fewer points per contest (77.3) than its overall average (82.3).

At home, the Tigers averaged 8.7 more points per game last year (85.9) than they did away from home (77.2).

In 2022-23, LSU ceded 52.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 63.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.