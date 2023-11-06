Monday's contest between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) and the Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) at Cajundome has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with Louisiana securing the victory. Game time is at 8:30 PM on November 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 77, Youngstown State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-5.0)

Louisiana (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Performance Insights

Louisiana was 47th in the nation in points scored (77.4 per game) and 156th in points allowed (69.5) last season.

On the glass, the Ragin' Cajuns were 65th in the nation in rebounds (33.7 per game) last year. They were 25th-best in rebounds allowed (27.9 per game).

At 14.4 assists per game last year, Louisiana was 81st in the country.

Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns were 219th in the country in 3-point makes (7.0 per game) and 22nd-best in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

Last year, Louisiana was 28th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.9 per game) and 169th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.6%).

The Ragin' Cajuns took 32.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 25.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 67.8% of their shots, with 74.8% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.