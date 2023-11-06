How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) go up against the Colorado State Rams (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Moby Arena. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.
- Louisiana Tech compiled a 12-4 straight up record in games it shot over 44.5% from the field.
- The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked 109th.
- The Bulldogs' 72.2 points per game last year were only 0.8 more points than the 71.4 the Rams gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Louisiana Tech went 12-5.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.5.
- The Bulldogs conceded 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.9 away.
- At home, Louisiana Tech sunk 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). Louisiana Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.1%) too.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|11/13/2023
|Lyon
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
