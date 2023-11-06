How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New York Jets (4-3) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
Chargers vs. Jets Insights
- The Chargers score 6.5 more points per game (24.9) than the Jets surrender (18.4).
- New York racks up 18 points per game, six fewer than Los Angeles gives up (24).
- The Chargers collect 33.1 more yards per game (362.4) than the Jets give up per outing (329.3).
- New York collects 273.3 yards per game, 117.6 fewer yards than the 390.9 Los Angeles allows.
- This season, the Chargers rack up 103.6 rushing yards per game, 41.3 fewer than the Jets allow per contest (144.9).
- This year New York runs for 15.6 more yards per game (109) than Los Angeles allows (93.4).
- The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, seven fewer than the Jets have forced (13).
- New York has 10 giveaways this season, while Los Angeles has 12 takeaways.
Chargers Away Performance
- On the road, the Chargers score fewer points (23 per game) than overall (24.9). They also concede more (27.3 per game) than overall (24).
- The Chargers pick up 391.7 yards per game on the road (29.3 more than overall), and allow 433 away from home (42.1 more than overall).
- The Chargers pick up 76.7 rushing yards per game in road games (26.9 fewer than overall), and allow 113 in road games (19.6 more than overall).
- The Chargers convert 33.3% of third downs away from home (7.8% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 42.1% of third downs in road games (4.5% more than overall).
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/16/2023
|Dallas
|L 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 31-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Chicago
|W 30-13
|NBC
|11/6/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|Detroit
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
Jets Home Performance
- The Jets put up 18 points per game at home (equal to their overall average) and allow 17 at home (compared to 18.4 overall).
- The Jets accumulate 260 yards per game at home (13.3 fewer than overall), and give up 355.3 at home (26 more than overall).
- New York picks up fewer passing yards at home (158.3 per game) than it does overall (164.3), and allows more (220.8 per game) than overall (184.4).
- The Jets accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (101.8 per game) than they do overall (109), but they also concede fewer at home (134.5 per game) than overall (144.9).
- The Jets convert more third downs at home (28%) than they do overall (23%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (46.6%) than overall (40%).
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Denver
|W 31-21
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Philadelphia
|W 20-14
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at New York
|W 13-10
|CBS
|11/6/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|Miami
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
