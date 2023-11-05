Saints vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Chicago Bears (2-6) visit the New Orleans Saints (4-4) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Saints and Bears betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.
Saints vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Saints
|8.5
|41
|-375
|+300
Saints vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
New Orleans Saints
- New Orleans' contests this year have an average point total of 41.0, the exact same as this game's over/under.
- The Saints have covered the spread two times in eight games with a set spread.
- The Saints are 3-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 42.9% of those games).
- New Orleans has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.
Chicago Bears
- The Bears have played seven games this season that have had more than 41 combined points scored.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 43.7-point total on average, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bears have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-5-1).
- The Bears have been underdogs in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.
- Chicago has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
Saints vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Saints
|21.4
|15
|19.3
|12
|41.0
|2
|8
|Bears
|21.4
|15
|27.3
|29
|43.7
|7
|8
Saints vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends
Saints
- New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.
- In its past three contests, New Orleans has hit the over twice.
- The Saints have put up only 17 more points than their opponents this year (2.1 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 47 points (5.9 per game).
Bears
- Chicago has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.
- In the Bears' past three contests, they have hit the over once.
- The Saints have totaled only 17 more points than their opponents this season (2.1 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 47 points (5.9 per game).
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.0
|41.0
|41.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.9
|22.3
|21.6
|ATS Record
|2-5-1
|0-3-0
|2-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|2-6-0
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-4
|1-2
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.7
|42.6
|44.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|22.8
|26.3
|ATS Record
|2-5-1
|1-2-1
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-2
|1-3
