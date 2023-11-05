According to sportsbooks, the New Orleans Saints (4-4) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 5, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (2-6). The contest's over/under is listed at 41.

The betting insights and trends for the Saints can be found below before they take on the Bears. Before the Bears meet the Saints, check out their betting trends and insights.

Saints vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-7.5) 41 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-7.5) 41 -375 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 9 Odds

New Orleans vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

Saints vs. Bears Betting Insights

New Orleans has covered the spread twice in eight games this season.

New Orleans has gone over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).

Chicago has won twice against the spread this season.

The Bears are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.

Chicago has played eight games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

