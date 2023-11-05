Best bets are available for when the New Orleans Saints (4-4) host the Chicago Bears (2-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Saints vs. Bears? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Saints vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Saints winning by a considerably larger margin (12.6 points). Take the Saints.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Saints an 81.5% chance to win.

The Saints have won three of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

New Orleans has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -440 or shorter.

The Bears have been underdogs in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

This season, Chicago has been at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Who will win? The Saints or Bears? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 9 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Orleans (-9.5)



New Orleans (-9.5) The Saints have covered the spread twice over eight games with a set spread.

The Bears have covered the spread twice over eight games with a set spread.

Chicago has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Saints vs. Bears matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) The two teams average a combined 1.8 more points per game (42.8) than this matchup's total of 41 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 5.6 more points per game (46.6) than this game's total of 41 points.

Two of the Saints' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Out of the Bears' eight games with a set total, six have hit the over (75%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Alvin Kamara Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 64.0 2 45.6 1

D.J. Moore Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 86.4 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.