With the New Orleans Saints playing the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Rashid Shaheed a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Shaheed will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Shaheed has accumulated a 479-yard year on 23 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 38 occasions, and averages 59.9 yards.

Shaheed has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Rashid Shaheed Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1 Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 3 153 1

Rep Rashid Shaheed with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.