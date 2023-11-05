Juwan Johnson has a favorable matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears give up 262.3 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Johnson has caught eight passes on 14 targets for 66 yards. He averages 16.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Johnson and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Johnson vs. the Bears

Johnson vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The 262.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Bears' defense ranks 31st in the NFL with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Saints vs Bears on Fubo!

Juwan Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Johnson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of four games this season.

Johnson has 4.6% of his team's target share (14 targets on 304 passing attempts).

He averages 4.7 yards per target this season (66 yards on 14 targets).

Having played four games this season, Johnson has not tallied a TD reception.

Johnson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 5.3% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.